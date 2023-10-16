subpar pool

A whimsical adventure of playful pocket antics at the intersection of golf and pool, from the developer behind holedown, twofold inc. & rymdkapsel

Dive into each procedurally generated level, consisting of a series of tables filled with balls you must pocket within a set number of shots. Strategize the best plan to pocket your balls and watch your plan inevitably combust as you adapt your next move to skillfully take home the win.

Get the fantastic mini-golf funk soundtrack on Bandcamp

5/5 This should be the easiest purchase you make all year. Mikhail Madnani, TouchArcade 4/5 Playful physics, confidently weaponised. Nothing Subpar about it. Christian Donlan, Eurogamer

Create your course choosing cards from a deck to tailor the challenges to your desired game experience and playstyle. Want to feel stressed? Take part in the Fast Run, which limits the time you have to aim. Or want to see what happens when you play Subpar Pool with glass balls as they roll and collide? There’s thousands of ways to combine the dynamic cards to create a unique playthrough experience, every time.

Immerse yourself in the charming, lively world of Subpar Pool while you find out if you can master the unpredictability of ever-changing balls colliding in this satisfying and mesmerizing mashup experience.